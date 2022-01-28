Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Update

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 6,825.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 277.0 days.
Shares of Spark Power Group stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. Spark Power Group has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.50.
About Spark Power Group
