Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Update

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 6,825.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 277.0 days.

Shares of Spark Power Group stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. Spark Power Group has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

