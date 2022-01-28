Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Southside Bancshares worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 69.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 9.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.58. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBSI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $132,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,731 shares of company stock worth $655,412 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.