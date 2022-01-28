Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%.
Shares of SFST opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $65.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.93.
In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.
