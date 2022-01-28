South32 (LON:S32) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($3.04) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.97) price target on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.36) price target on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday.

S32 opened at GBX 206 ($2.78) on Tuesday. South32 has a 1 year low of GBX 141.08 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 227.50 ($3.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.59 billion and a PE ratio of -69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 208.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.05.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

