South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

