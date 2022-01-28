SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Down 5.8%

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.10. 1,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 149,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.