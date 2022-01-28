Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sonos were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 785,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $752,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Sonos by 71.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Sonos in the second quarter valued at about $22,060,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sonos’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

