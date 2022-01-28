Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading Down 8.2%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s share price dropped 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 417,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 463,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $14.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 200.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 322.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100,375 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 61.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

