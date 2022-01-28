Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Rating Increased to Hold at DZ Bank

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was upgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STWRY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($40.91) to €33.00 ($37.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Software Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS STWRY opened at $9.36 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

