Socorro Asset Management LP Has $12.36 Million Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,607 shares during the quarter. Rayonier comprises approximately 3.5% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Rayonier by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 46,409 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rayonier by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 159,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Rayonier by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,528,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,587,000 after purchasing an additional 259,610 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,664. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.