Societe Generale Upgrades Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) to “Buy”

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €530.00 ($602.27) to €550.00 ($625.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sartorius Stedim Biotech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $406.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $503.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.78. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52-week low of $395.80 and a 52-week high of $653.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs.

