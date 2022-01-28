Societe Generale Upgrades Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) to “Buy”

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €530.00 ($602.27) to €550.00 ($625.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sartorius Stedim Biotech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $406.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $503.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.78. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52-week low of $395.80 and a 52-week high of $653.00.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs.

