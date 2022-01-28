Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.11

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €28.11 ($31.94) and traded as high as €32.18 ($36.56). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €32.04 ($36.41), with a volume of 4,594,503 shares trading hands.

GLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.17.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

