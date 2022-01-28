Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Short Interest Down 97.4% in January

Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,483,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WDLF remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 59,337,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,086,770. Social Life Network has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

About Social Life Network

Social Life Network, Inc is an artificial intelligence and blockchain powered social network and eCommerce technology company. It is engaged in providing custom niche network services to connect global business professionals and consumers in the residential real estate industry, the legal global cannabis industry, sports verticals including racket sports, golf, cycling, soccer, space exploration, auto racing, travel, hunting, fishing and camping.

