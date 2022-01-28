Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Shares Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,380 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

DNAA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,332. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

