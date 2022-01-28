Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Lifted to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $370.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.65.

SNOW opened at $244.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.08. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.24, for a total value of $13,659,666.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,034,387 shares of company stock worth $708,986,291. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

