Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Reduced by SALESFORCE.COM Inc.

SALESFORCE.COM Inc. lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979,166 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for 6.0% of SALESFORCE.COM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SALESFORCE.COM Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $31,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Snowflake by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $243.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,575. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.08. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,034,387 shares of company stock worth $708,986,291. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

