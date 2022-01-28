Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,990.94

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,990.94 ($53.84) and traded as low as GBX 3,786 ($51.08). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,830 ($51.67), with a volume of 243,947 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,959.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,990.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

