Smithfield Trust Co Sells 86 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 137,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $142.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $118.13 and a 1-year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

