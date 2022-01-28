Smithfield Trust Co Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

