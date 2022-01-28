Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,803,017,000 after buying an additional 475,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after buying an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,434,000 after buying an additional 487,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCI opened at $171.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.43.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

