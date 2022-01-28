Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 853.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Pentair were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,238,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 26.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $61.41 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

