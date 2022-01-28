Smithfield Trust Co Acquires 452 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000.

IJT opened at $119.16 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

