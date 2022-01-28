SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,373 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth $89,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $80,000. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $2.17 on Friday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $842.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.39.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

