SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $445.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

