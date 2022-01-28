Small Cap Consu Reiterates “Buy” Rating for urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO)

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Small Cap Consu in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. urban-gro has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $162.00. The stock has a market cap of $97.59 million and a PE ratio of -27.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 128.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 207,271 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 6.7% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 251,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 15,733 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

