Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.46. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

SKX stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

