Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 540 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ross Stores by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 121,763 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 58.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,418,000 after purchasing an additional 81,194 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $281,938,000 after purchasing an additional 87,814 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.92.

Ross Stores stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.94 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.