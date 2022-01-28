Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Simply stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632. Simply has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

Simply (OTCMKTS:SIMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter.

Simply, Inc focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller), and AAR Mono-Brand programs.

