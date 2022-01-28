Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.81% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17.
In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $745,506.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,017 shares of company stock valued at $13,278,241. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
Recommended Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.