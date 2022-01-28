Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $745,506.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,017 shares of company stock valued at $13,278,241. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

