Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Silgan stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. Silgan has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silgan during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

