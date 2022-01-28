Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Stock Price Down 14.2%

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) shares traded down 14.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08. 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51.

About Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF)

Silence Therapeutics Plc engages in the discovery, delivery and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics. It develops medicines by harnessing the body’s natural mechanism of RNA interference within its cells. Its proprietary technology can selectively inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-causing proteins.

