Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $2.84

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.75. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 514 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIFY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 299.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.