Short Interest in Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Decreases By 68.5%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Westhaven Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of WTHVF stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

