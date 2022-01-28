Short Interest in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Declines By 91.0%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the December 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:WEI traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $1.73. 561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,050. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. Weidai has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Weidai stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

