Short Interest in U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Decreases By 100.0%

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,412,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:USEI traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,822,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,637,500. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.01.

About U.S. Energy Initiatives

U.S. Energy Initiatives Corp. is a diverse energy firm, which develops hybrid fuel systems and technologies. It engages in the production of bio-fuel; as well as develops products and services for the medical marijuana and hemp sectors. The company was founded in 1996 and headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

