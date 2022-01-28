Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Increases By 2,800.0%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WEGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($29.01) to GBX 2,160 ($29.14) in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.01) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,442.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. 20,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,707. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

