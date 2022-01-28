Short Interest in Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Decreases By 93.9%

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 2,672,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,635.0 days.

Shares of SYDDF stock remained flat at $$6.18 on Friday. Sydney Airport has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.

Sydney Airport Company Profile

Sydney Airport engages in the operation and ownership of airport. The firm provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines, and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

