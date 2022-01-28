Short Interest in Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Decreases By 93.9%

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 2,672,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,635.0 days.
Shares of SYDDF stock remained flat at $$6.18 on Friday. Sydney Airport has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.
Sydney Airport Company Profile
