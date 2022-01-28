Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Drops By 62.9%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the December 31st total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,709,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SEGI stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

