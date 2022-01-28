Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rises By 592.8%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, an increase of 592.8% from the December 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.62. Subaru has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Subaru had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Analysts expect that Subaru will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUJHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

