Short Interest in Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Drops By 84.6%

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SNLAY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.30. 236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Sino Land has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Get Sino Land alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sino Land from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.