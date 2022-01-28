Short Interest in Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Grows By 1,175.0%

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 1,175.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:RYFL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.50. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. Royal Financial has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Royal Financial Company Profile

Royal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of checking and savings products, and a full line of home and commercial lending solutions through Royal Savings Bank. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

