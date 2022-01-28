Short Interest in Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Rises By 971.4%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 971.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.0 days.

QTGPF stock remained flat at $$104.00 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average of $153.08. Qt Group Oyj has a 12-month low of $104.00 and a 12-month high of $189.00.

Get Qt Group Oyj alerts:

Qt Group Oyj Company Profile

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Qt Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qt Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.