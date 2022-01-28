Short Interest in Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Rises By 971.4%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 971.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.0 days.
QTGPF stock remained flat at $$104.00 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average of $153.08. Qt Group Oyj has a 12-month low of $104.00 and a 12-month high of $189.00.
Qt Group Oyj Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Qt Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qt Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.