Short Interest in Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Drops By 66.0%

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the December 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PACV opened at $0.06 on Friday. Pacific Ventures Group has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc operates as investment group which concentrates on consumer products in the food, beverage and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

