Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Grows By 304.0%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 304.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 3,551.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 10.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 25.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 3.1% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 91,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $12.81 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.77.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OFS Credit will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.17%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

