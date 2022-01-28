Short Interest in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Decreases By 95.0%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 119.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,384. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.