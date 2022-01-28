Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) Rises By 282.7%

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 282.7% from the December 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:NBXG traded up 0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting 14.39. 3,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,294. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 13.60 and a 1-year high of 20.76.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.
