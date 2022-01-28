Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) Rises By 282.7%

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 282.7% from the December 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:NBXG traded up 0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting 14.39. 3,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,294. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 13.60 and a 1-year high of 20.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period.

