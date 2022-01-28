Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Grows By 1,078.9%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 1,078.9% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Lithium Chile stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,081. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. Lithium Chile has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.92.
Lithium Chile Company Profile
Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.