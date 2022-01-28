Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Grows By 1,078.9%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 1,078.9% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Lithium Chile stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,081. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. Lithium Chile has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.92.

Lithium Chile Company Profile

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

