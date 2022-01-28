Short Interest in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Drops By 82.4%

Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTEU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 16,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Integral Acquisition Corp 1 has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.