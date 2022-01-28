Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Drops By 65.5%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the December 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 136.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HLKHF opened at $68.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $77.28.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

