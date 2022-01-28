Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Expands By 7,000.0%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 7,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLAPY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glanbia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS GLAPY remained flat at $$69.67 during trading hours on Thursday. Glanbia has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $90.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

